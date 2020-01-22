Milton-Freewater beekeeper's hives stolen in California

Almost 100 beehives were reported stolen Friday from a Milton-Freewater beekeeper earlier this month near Yuba City, Calif.
Michael A. Potts, owner of Pottsy’s Pollination & Honey Farm, told the Union-Bulletin on Tuesday that 92 bees’ homes were taken sometime between Jan. 6 and 10 near the northern California city shortly before they would begin pollinating nearby almond fields.
The beekeeper of 15 years said he shipped the pollinators to an open field in California from Tum-A-Lum Road in Milton-Freewater on Dec. 15 so the colony could grow, as he does every year, because they become dormant in Oregon’s winter months.
The bees were going to pollinate orchards nearby around Valentine’s Day, he said, then make their way back north, pollinating various fields until they arrived in Milton-Freewater.
About a quarter of Potts’ operation was lost, he said of the theft, which would cost him about $44,000 in annual revenue as well as $39,000 in equipment.
Authorities had no leads regarding the hive heist as of Tuesday evening, Sutter County Sheriff’s Capt. Chad Niswonger said.
Potts speculated the thief could have picked up the beehives with a flatbed truck and might be a beekeeper who lost bees from colony collapse disorder.
This phenomenon is when a colony is lost after the sudden disappearance of its worker bees.
The queen and the young remain, with relatively abundant honey and pollen reserves, but hives cannot sustain themselves without worker bees and will eventually die, according to data online from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.