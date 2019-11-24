MILTON-FREEWATER — A vacant house just south of Milton-Freewater was badly damaged Friday night by a fire.
The home at the corner of Couse Creek and Walla Walla River roads was reported to be on fire just before 10 p.m. Friday, according to information from Milton-Freewater Rural Fire and Ambulance.
The home was reportedly fully engulfed by the blaze with flames shooting out of the roof when firefighters arrived, but they managed to bring it under control quickly.
There were no injuries, according to the fire department, and the cause is under investigation.