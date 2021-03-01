By the Walla Walla Union-Bulletin
MILTON-FREEWATER — Linda Whiting has been chosen as the new director of the Milton-Freewater Area Foundation.
Whiting is executive director of Frazier Farmstead Museum, and will continue in that position while taking on the new leadership role, according to the foundation.
The philanthropic organization founded in 1962 supports community youth and service clubs through scholarships and grants.
Whiting replaces Luis Alvarez, who served the Milton-Freewater Area Foundation for nearly five years. Alvarez helped direct funds to a wide variety of local causes during his tenure.
Whiting was an educator in Milton-Freewater Unified School District for more than 20 years and has led the historic Frazier Farmstead Museum for the past three years, the news release said.
Officials said combining Whiting’s two roles will work well, as the area foundation serves as trustee of the museum.
Whiting is excited to expand her service to the community.
“Providing support to the youth of our community is something near and dear to my heart and it is an honor to be part of a charitable organization that helps our students pursue their lifelong goals through higher education,” she said.