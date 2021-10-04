The Mill Creek levee system, a nearly 7 mile stretch of concrete and earthen walls that provide flood protection to many residents of Walla Walla, College Place and the surrounding county, is at low risk during future flood events, according to a report by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.
The levee system provides flood protection to approximately 12,000 people, 4,600 structures, and $190 million worth of property over 12 sq. miles. The report, a semi-quantitative risk assessment of the levee system, was presented Monday, Oct. 4, to the Board of County Commissioners Monday.
The risk assessment was conducted prior to the 2020 flood event when some sections of the levee failed or didn’t meet performance expectations, said Marcus Palmer, a levee safety officer and chief of design branch with the USACE. But many issues that were identified during the assessment were fixed during rehabilitation efforts after the flood, Palmer added.
The right and left bank levees each consist of 1.7 miles of concrete channel with flood walls, 0.3 miles of covered concrete tunnels in Downtown Walla Walla, and 4.8 miles of earthen banks with full width weirs, or stabilizers. The slopes are armored against erosion in different sections with a layer of large stones and gabion mattress, or mattress shaped containers of heavy-duty wire wrapped around stones.
The USACE quantifies risk through three factors, Palmer said: hazard, performance and consequence. The hazards portion of the equation is determined through the known risk of events such as floods or seismic activity. Performance is based on the likelihood of the levee failing in some way during a hazard, while consequence is based on the risk to life and property if the levee has a poor performance.
The risk assessment presented Monday didn’t include a lot of new data collection, Palmer said. Rather, the USACE uses the best information available and relies on the professional judgement of experts to make reasonable approximations when data isn’t available.
“We try very hard to have an inspection program with the county to understand performance of the levee, but you can’t see the inside of a levee without digging it up,” Palmer said.
The highest risk to the Mill Creek levees involves large floods eroding the banks, according to the USACE report. During high flow events, the water has the potential to undermine and damage the weirs at isolated locations along the base of the levee. A collapse of the weir could damage the armor stone at the base of the levee, leading to a cascading series of failures that could cause the levee to breach.
Prior to the semi-quantitative risk assessment, the Mill Creek levee system had been assessed to be at moderate risk.
But the 2020 flood appears to have done relatively little damage to most of the levee, said Troy Gilbert, levee safety program manager with the USACE. The issues that led to failure or poor performance have since been largely addressed, Gilbert said, and the combination of new information and rehab work resulted in the levee system being reassessed to be at low risk.
“The takeaway is that we’ve addressed these issues as a result of that rehabilitation,” Gilbert said.
Some repair work still needs to be done, and there are also some areas of concern, Palmer noted. Not enough is known about the structural integrity of covered portions of the levee in downtown Walla Walla, he said, or even what materials were used to reconstruct them during rehabilitation efforts in the ‘80s, as some of the sections were built by private owners.
But, Palmer added, his biggest concerns about flood risk are west of Gose Street, immediately downstream of where the levee’s protection ends. While that area is not covered by the USACE’s report, the Walla Walla Conservation District will be holding a meeting to discuss potential flood risk mitigation with some landowners through its Mill Creek Floodplain by Design project.
That public meeting will be 6-8 p.m. Oct. 14 at the Upper Mill Creek Fire Station 45, located at 6549 Mill Creek Road. However, due to COVID-19, capacity is very limited. To find out more about work the conservation district is doing to mitigate flood risk, send an email to alison.crowley@wwccd.net or call the district office at 509-956-3777.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.