DIXIE — A rolled semi-tractor trailer partially blocked traffic this morning on U.S. Highway 12 about 4 miles east of Dixie.
The eastbound lane was open by about 9 a.m. between Waitsburg and Dixie, according to Washington State Patrol Trooper Chris Thorson.
No one was injured, and no other vehicles were involved, he said. Crews were on scene to remove the truck, which was on its side and appeared to be owned by Mike's Hard Lemonade, due to its logo.
It was unknown what caused the crash by press time.