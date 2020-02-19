Memorial Sunday for former Walla Walla resident killed in Calif.

A motorcycle ride and memorial for a former Walla Walla woman who died earlier this month after a hit-and-run crash in Corona, Calif., will take place Sunday afternoon at Life Church.
Navy veteran Brenda Richardson, 48, was struck Feb. 5 by a car while riding her motorcycle and died the next day from her injuries, according to one of her children, Walla Walla resident Alicia Lemke.
Richardson’s husband, former police officer Rod Richardson, tracked down the man who allegedly struck her, and police arrested the suspect, Toshiro Isa, 85, on Feb. 7 at his Corona home, reports stated.
The car involved in the collision, which Rod Richardson spotted and tracked to a neighborhood, allegedly still had parts of his wife’s motorcycle stuck to it.
Brenda Richardson’s maiden name while growing up in Walla Walla was Boots until she married and became Brenda Myer. Lemke said her mother “was the most loving and caring mom and person … She took everybody in” and “was a proud Navy veteran.”
Richardson worked at the VA hospital in Walla Walla for 17 years before moving to Clearwater, Fla., then Las Vegas, where she worked at the VAs there about a year each, then Long Beach, Calif., where she also worked at the VA, Lemke said. She had been living in Eastvale, Calif., when she died.
She had eight children, including five step-children, as well as a son-in-law and future daughter-in-law, Lemke said.
An online fundraiser to offset life celebration services in California, Oregon and Washington, was created by Rod Richardson and had raised $20,640 of its $20,000 goal as of this morning.
On the website, he said she was best known as “Pinky” and was “the most loving mother, wife, daughter, sister, friend, co-worker and so many other things to everybody she knew … She was a beautiful soul who made her life mission to make sure everyone she knew were cared for and knew they were loved.”
Lemke said motorcyclists will meet at 1 p.m. Sunday at Cenex-Dayton Gas, 11301 Dayton River Road, then ride to Dixie, where Richardson will be buried, before continuing to Life Church, 611 S. 9th Ave., for the memorial at 2:30 p.m.