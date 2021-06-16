An indoor, public memorial service for Gerald Wayne “Gerry” Taylor, a retired U.S. Army master sergeant, will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, June 19, in the big gymnasium at Walla Walla High School, 800 Abbott Road.
Enter the grounds via the Reser Road parking lot. Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps cadets will guide attendees to parking and instruct access to the building because of ongoing construction.
The public ceremony is expected to be 20-30 minutes. Events will include extensive participation by the Wa-Hi JROTC cadets, where Taylor was Army instructor and rifle team coach for more than 20 years.
Attendees will then be released and, after a minimal transitional break, a modified indoor Masonic “graveside” memorial service will be conducted by the Free and Accepted Masons in the community.
In Freemasonry, Taylor was a past master of Blue Mountain Lodge No. 13, a 32nd Degree in the Scottish Rite Valley of Walla Walla and a past president of the Blue Mountain Shrine Club in the El Katif Shrine Temple.
Taylor, 72, was born Feb. 26, 1948, in Little Rock, Arkansas. He was shot and killed at his home on Jan. 8, 2021. His son Stephen A. Taylor, 47, of Walla Walla, has been charged with second-degree murder and two counts of first-degree assault in his death and is awaiting trial.
Gerald Taylor was a master parachutist with the 101st Airborne Division Screaming Eagles and decorated Vietnam veteran, including several awards of the Purple Heart medal.