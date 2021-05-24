Drivers filling up their tanks for road trips this week will see the most expensive Memorial Day weekend gas prices since 2014, as the nation prepares for doubled holiday traffic over last year.
Walla Walla gas prices have risen 23.9 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $3.69 Monday, according to GasBuddy's daily survey of stations in Walla Walla. Gas prices in Walla Walla are 44.2 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and up 128.1 cents since the same time last year.
The national gas price average is 17 cents more than April and $1.12 above last year, according to AAA.
“AAA expects 37 million Americans to travel, mostly by car and plane, for the Memorial Day holiday weekend," AAA spokesperson Jeanette McGee said. "That is a 60% increase over last year’s holiday and a strong indication that summer travel is going to be largely popular. With the increase in travel demand, gas prices are going to be expensive no matter where you fill up, so plan ahead.”
Holiday road-trippers may come across some gas stations with low fuel supply in popular travel destinations, like beaches, mountains or national parks, McGee said.
Near Walla Walla, travelers may experience higher traffic volumes also eastbound on Friday and westbound on Monday.
Travelers on Interstate 90 will experience the heaviest congestion eastbound Friday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and westbound Monday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. The busiest travel day will be Monday, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation.
Both state Route 410/Chinook and state Route 123/Cayuse passes are expected to reopen in time for Memorial Day weekend.
With many people still driving rather than flying, there could be local delays in fuel deliveries during heavy travel weekends this summer, WSDOT said in a news release.
But the cost and time could be well worth it, as the weekend will see warm weather, sunny skies and dry conditions, according to the National Weather Service in Pendleton, Oregon.
The Walla Walla Valley will see temperatures in the upper 70s Saturday, climbing into the 80s Sunday. Surrounding areas may hit the 90s Monday for the first time this year.