The Memorial Day holiday is Monday. The following closures or special hours or days of service will be in effect. Some locations are already closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.
OFFICE BUILDINGS: All federal, state and county offices will be closed. Walla Walla, College Place, Waitsburg, Dayton and Milton-Freewater city offices will be closed.
POST OFFICES: Post offices will be closed.
BANKS: All banks will be closed.
SCHOOLS: Schools will be closed.
DEPT. OF LICENSING: The Department of Licensing office on Jade Street in Walla Walla is closed. Online services can be found at dol.wa.gov.
TRANSPORTATION: Valley Transit buses and Dial-A-Ride will not be operating.
LIBRARIES: The Walla Walla Public Library and the Milton-Freewater Public Library services are closed on Monday.
GARBAGE: The city of Walla Walla and city of Milton-Freewater will collect Monday’s garbage on Tuesday. Recycling pickup for Walla Walla residents will be on the same schedule. Basin Disposal will collect on its regular schedules but earlier than usual. Customers need to have it out by the night before.
NEWSPAPER DELIVERY: The Union-Bulletin will publish. News, advertising and circulation offices will be closed. People should receive their paper by 5 p.m. Those who don’t receive their paper should call the U-B circulation office, 525-3301, by 6 p.m.