DAYTON — A pair of meetings this month will provide project updates on the “Rails with Trails” project aimed to connect Dayton and Waitsburg through a multi-use trail along the railroad path.

The first open house takes place Monday at 7 p.m. at the Columbia County Fairgrounds Pavilion. The second follows a week later, Sept. 23, at 7 p.m. at the Waitsburg Town Hall. The same information is expected to be shared at each meeting, according to an announcement from the Port of Columbia.

Currently in the design phase, the 9.7-mile trail is expected to be built along Port-owned railroad right of way, adjacent to the active rail line.

According to the announcement, members of the Touchet Valley Trail steering committee have spent the summer gathering design input from a public survey, a listening session and conversations with community members.

The meetings will present project history, summarize feedback gathered so far and provide more information on the design and construction phases.

The project builds on efforts of the Blue Mountain Region Trails Plan.

Over the next year, the steering committee is expected to design the trail and apply for construction funds with the help of a grant from the National Park Service’s Rivers, Trails and Conservation Assistance Program. A grant from the Washington State Department of Transportation’s Bicycle & Pedestrian Safety Program will fund engineering and design.