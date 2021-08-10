An in-person public meeting to discuss the fate of a statue of Christopher Columbus in front of the Walla Walla County Courthouse, which had been tentatively scheduled for Aug. 23, has been canceled due to the risk of COVID-19 infections.
Instead, residents wishing to make their opinions known will be able to do so via email, the Walla Walla County Board of Commissioners agreed during their Monday, Aug. 9 meeting.
An email address will be created to allow for residents to submit their comments, at which point a news release will be sent out, the commissioners said in a statement.
Once that email is made public, community members will have 30 days to submit their comments.
Commissioners will then have an additional 30 days to review comments before making any further decisions on the matter.
The statue has been the center of controversy and the target of vandalism, with tensions rising last summer over whether the likeness of the famous explorer should be taken down.
But at the time, commissioners at the time had declined to make a decision about the statue’s fate, stating that the issue merited an in-person discussion so both sides could hear from each other.
More than a year later, commissioners discussed holding that in-person meeting at the Walla Walla County Fairgrounds.
But now, as the significantly more infectious delta variant of COVID-19 surges throughout the United States and as Walla Walla County remains a coronavirus hot spot in Washington state, commissioners said they are once again concerned about the risk a public meeting could pose to public health.
“My concern with the uptick in COVID cases is that we shouldn’t be putting a lot of people in one room together,” Commissioner Greg Tompkins said.
Some residents may be concerned with the decision to not hold an in-person meeting, noted Commissioner Jenny Mayberry, after a decision on the statue was postponed for more than a year so that the public could eventually come together to discuss the topic.
However, the commissioners agreed that further delays would also be problematic.
“It’s been postponed long enough,” said Commissioner Todd Kimball. “At this point, it may be another year before we can do it in person. I don’t think making constituents wait that long would be appropriate.”
During the public meeting on Monday, Aug. 9, a community member asked whether the increase in COVID-19 transmission in the county would cause the cancellation of other events, such as the county fair.
Kimball said the county was required by state law to hold a county fair — a requirement temporarily lifted by last year’s emergency declaration by Gov. Jay Inslee — but was not required by law to hold a public, in-person meeting to discuss the statue of Columbus.