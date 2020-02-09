On the heels of extensive flooding in the Walla Walla Valley, a public meeting at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday will be held on the continuing study of Mill Creek flood risks and potential improvements to the creek’s existing flood control project.
The meeting, scheduled long in advance of last week’s flooding, will be held at the Courtyard by Marriott, 550 W. Rose St.
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, which manages the flood control project, will give a presentation and conduct a question-and-answer session on the study.
Mill Creek drains about 200 square miles of the Blue Mountains before it flows through Walla Walla, according to the Mill Creek Flood Risk Management General Investigation draft report.
The project, which includes Bennington Lake for off-stream storage and a flood-control channel through the city, “has performed well in protecting the Walla Walla community for over 75 years,” according to the report.
The system, however, has declined in performance, capacity and reliability over time.
“In the event flood flows either exceed the project’s capacity or cause it to fail, approximately 14,800 structures worth an estimated $3 billion could be impacted,” according to the report. “The total financial value of property in Walla Walla and adjacent lands that is at risk of flooding is more than $7 billion.”
The public may comment on the draft report, which can be found at ubne.ws/generalinvestigation. The public comment period ends Feb. 14.
Comments may be submitted electronically to the Corps online at ubne.ws/commentform or via email NEPANWW@usace.army.mil, with “Mill Creek GI” in the subject line.
Comments can also be mailed to U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Walla Walla District, ATTN: CENWW_PPL-C, Mill Creek Study, 201 N. Third Ave., Walla Walla, WA 99362-1876.