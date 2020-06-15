Lindsey Luna, an organizer for the Black Lives Matter movement in Walla Walla, has been involved in the weekly rallies on Sundays in downtown Walla Walla.
Sunday afternoon, she announced that supporters would march in silence in their respective neighborhoods to raise awareness and give people a sense that they can take action themselves.
She, however, joined about 40 other supporters as they marched downtown, continuing the presence that has been seen consecutively on Sundays since the end of May.
Those who accompanied marched with signs and masks while downtown was filled with activity. Many people honked, waved and shouted comments of support as the group passed by, looping around Main Street to Park Street to Alder Street, circling back to the sidewalk in front of Land Title Plaza.
Here is a very small sampling of some folks who have been on Main Street holding signs these past weeks and some insight into what sparked their participation.
Lindsey Luna
Luna said she was driving in downtown Walla Walla in late May, shortly after George Floyd died while in police custody in Minneapolis sparking protests around the country, when she saw a girl standing with a sign by herself calling for justice.
Luna didn’t think she should have to stand by herself, so she came to join her. Later Luna was invited to a Parade for Peace and was downtown participating for four hours. Maybe six to 10 people showed up.
Thinking more people would want to show up, she texted everyone she knew to come to the peaceful protest on Sunday, with the efforts of others and many social media posts.
She thought maybe 50 people would come, but around 500 people showed up. They put a team together and spent five days planning last Sunday’s rally.
“It’s been a wild several weeks,” she said.
Luna said the grassroots movement in Walla Walla is about policy and protest. It’s both standing out in the streets of downtown, talking to people and being visible, but also talking with city leaders and police about making policy changes.
“It’s not about us,” she said. “It’s about the whole movement, and we’re just doing what we can to speak up. And its everybody’s responsibility to speak up in their own way. It can’t just be on us.”
She said the momentum in the movement is now, and they have to keep that momentum going.
Many members of the community wrote to the Walla Walla City Council for Wednesday’s public comment period, asking them to defund the police department and put more money into other community services as many other cities across the country are looking into doing.
Luna said City Council is not planning on discussing the budget for police until the fall when they do the budget, and so she and others need to make sure their message keeps getting out there so they can talk about making changes.
She said there need to be policies in place and more transparency from the police in general.
“The mayor said at the City Council meeting on Wednesday; he was like, ‘Hey well we haven’t had any cases of police brutality here,’” Luna said.
She questions his response, asking if it needs to happen here to put systems in place so that it doesn’t happen? No one else should have to die; no one else should have to be discriminated against.
“We’re not the voice of the community. We’re just here to give a platform,” she said. “We’re just a group of young, passionate people of color that are tired. We’re tired,” she said.
Black Lives Matter is going to be in talks with the police department, she said. The group want to maintain a peaceful relationship so they can work on some positive change both on the city level and on the police level. She also wants to talk to public schools about their history curriculum.
Julissa Arellano
Julissa Arellano is also an organizer for the Black Lives Matter movement. She was present for the Sunday protest and others prior.
She was born and raised in Walla Walla and felt it was essential to give people a place to feel comfortable.
She said she had more than her fair share of racist interactions, and she grew up being the loudmouth of her family, someone who doesn’t put up with anyone else’s nonsense.
“I feel like a lot of the time in my life I’ve been looking for where to put the voice and now it’s here,” she said.
Lauren Yumibe
Lauren Yumibe, a Whitman College student, has been present at every Sunday protest.
She did not expect the turnout would be so high in the local community, but people showed up and expressed solidarity.
She said she joined because police brutality and black people being unjustly killed has been going on for a really long time.
She aspires to be an “accomplice,” meaning a person who actively shows up and undermines the forces that are hurting them. She took an archives class at Whitman College that shed light on some of the racism and racial profiling that happened on her campus in the past.
Yumibe is half Asian and half white. She heard a lot of her friends from Indianapolis were experiencing tear gas and violence from police at protests. She said she came out to these local protests because she has the situational privilege to protect black protesters if things ever came to that.
Angelica Grahm
Angelica Grahm grew up in Walla Walla and is a college student attending Western Washington University. She has been going to the rallies every Sunday so far.
Grahm claims she has been pulled over multiple times by local police officers in Walla Walla without cause.
One time she was parked in her car by her high school, having a conversation, when two police cars came up to her car and opened all four doors. When she and a friend shifted, the cops put their hand on their gun holster and yelled at them not to move.
“They treated me like I was some criminal,” she said.
In another instance, a cop pulled her over and ran her plates, claiming her vehicle was stolen. The police officer realized they had made a mistake and ran the license plate wrong.
“There’s no reason he should be pulling me over, but I was also with my black boyfriend, so it was like two black people seemed suspicious to them,” she said.
She often feels like there should be some sort of justice somewhere, but there’s never justice.
“It’s like you just kind of have to let things go, but they do hinder and cause self-trauma,” she said.
She said she had faced numerous instances of racism in Walla Walla.
Grahm said she is followed around by employees at Walmart. People talk to her with particular words by saying, “Wow, you’re so articulate” or “You’re pretty for a black girl” or referring to black people to her as “your kind.”
“It’s just a different form of racism,” she said.
She grew up feeling undesired and unappreciated because people would say things to her like “I would never date a black girl.”
She said it is stressful and hard to be African American because “you don’t want to have to convince someone else that your life matters, but that’s what its come to.”
Ken Martin
When a Walla Walla Police Department car passed by the protest, the officers honked, and along with several others, Ken Martin put his fist up. This is a frequent occurrence downtown as cars and bicyclists honk, wave and put their fist up while passing by.
Martin said when you put your fist up, it means that a person is standing up against police brutality and social injustice.
Martin, who was a lead cook at Maple Counter, came from Los Angeles.
He said when he moved to the small town of Walla Walla, he felt like many people were misinformed and treated people of color like they’re more of a disease than somebody who is contributing to their community.
“You get looked at differently because you’re somebody that has more melanin in your skin tone than others,” he said.
When he goes to the grocery store, he said he feels the smiles but also glares, wondering if he will steal something.
“I am just tired of walking into a store or walking into like a coffee shop and feeling like I am being glared down because of my skin tone,” he said.
He held up a sign that read “Black Trans Lives Matter.” He said it’s not just black lives that matter but it’s also the LGBTQ community because they’re suffering as well from police injustice.
He said as a community, people need to start standing up. The more people stand up, the more people of color will feel like they are not being mistreated. They will feel heard and like they are part of the community.