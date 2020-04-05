When you live in the high Andes of Ecuador at an altitude of 9,000 feet, where your eyes are subjected to intense solar rays, cold winds blowing off the peaks and the thick volcanic dust that for thousands of years has grown the staple foods of corn and potatoes, a film can begin to grow over the eyes, rather like a cataract, severely diminishing your vision.
María Luisa Acelga and her husband, Luis, began to realize something was not right with her eyes, although they didn’t understand exactly what was wrong. Although there are government health centers in towns comparable to county seats, local medical care can be superficial, often with no real exams to determine the cause of a problem.
Getting an appointment at that local level usually takes about a week, but for anything requiring more specialized treatment in city hospitals — Otavalo, Ibarra or, especially, Quito — the waiting time can be several months or a year.
That’s why Tandana’s Virginia Sa’nchez, who has worked in health care within Ecuador’s Ministry of Health and in the United States, is one of the foundation’s greatest gifts to the communities it serves. Born in the area, and with a caring heart for her neighbors and her job, her mission is to shepherd patients through the follow-up with local medical facilities, after Tandana’s twice yearly, week-long medical visits from abroad.
María Luisa and Luis initially had the impression Tandana limited its activities to awarding scholarships. Then they learned of the twice-annual medical clinics, known as the medical brigades, but thought they were always held in remote villages that the couple couldn’t reach. The solution seemed impossible for them, given Luis was unemployed, and money was short.
Rejoicing was in order when the news reached them last April that there would be a clinic nearby in the tiny community of La Banda.
They went, she was examined, given protective glasses to avoid any further damage, and with Virginia’s assistance, scheduled for surgery. The operation took place a few weeks ago and, as she eagerly takes off her dark glasses to show you, her eyes are now clear and beautiful. The top priority now for her and her caregivers is that she allow time for the recovering tissue to grow back to normal strength.
To prevent further damage, along with wearing the sunglasses, she keeps her head and neck covered by a scarf.
But Virginia is not done overseeing the case. With María Luisa as with other patients, not only does she secure hard-to-get appointments, but she also accompanies the patient to the appointment, to make sure he or she gets thorough testing and treatment.
She is in contact frequently to make sure the couple can cope with any unexpected developments. She also alerts them to things to watch out for, such as food allergies to the region’s common dietary items.
As she proudly states, she never gives up on a patient.
That means no one is left with an uncared for or unsolved medical problem. In addition to her personal contacts and insider’s familiarity with the system — something that allows her to slice through wait times for appointments — she knows which facility is right for the many sorts of problems to be treated. For example, for all children with complex situations, she is able to open up a spot on the schedule for surgery at Ecuador’s excellent Children’s Hospital in Quito. Basic surgery is done at the hospital in Otavalo.
For adults with challenging issues, she has links to specialists in Quito and in Ibarra, too, at the government hospital, where all treatment is free.
She knows, as well, which cases call for care by private doctors and medical facilities.
How does she find sources of money beyond Tandana’s resources? She calls on other organizations she knows can help, such as the Lions Club for issues with vision. She proudly claims — and from all evidence with good reason — that these elements in her caring approach have created a high level of trust in Tandana among people in the area.
Everyone who has been helped thanks her warmly, and it is clear they are speaking from the heart, just as she helps in that same way. They often reflect on what she has done for them and choose the word “humanitarian” to describe her, as well as affectionately calling her compañerita, “dear little companion.”