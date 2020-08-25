Firefighters have made substantial progress containing most of the wildfires caused by recent thunderstorms, said Darcy Weseman, spokeswoman for the regional Umatilla National Forest office.
Some of the area wildfires surrounding the Walla Walla Valley, known as Meacham Complex, are mostly small and under control, officials said, but Hager Ridge, Horse, Horseshoe Ridge and Rattlesnake fires are more active and continuing to burn in rough terrain with a variety of natural fuels.
Multiple agencies are coordinating on Meacham Complex fire suppression, including federal, state and tribal organizations plus local volunteer fire departments and various aerial resources, Weseman said.
On Monday firefighters further reinforced containment lines and continued mop up on many of the fires in the Meacham Complex.
Efforts include the following:
- The Rattlesnake Fire is burning approximately 20 miles south of Pomeroy and 13 miles southeast of Dayton, between two steep ridges within the 2006 Columbia Complex fire scar, in grass, brush and timber with dead and down trees. About 30 firefighters are working on the fire that is at 220 acres.
- Crews working on the Hager Fire have a secure containment line around much of that fire’s perimeter and have held the burn to 57 acres or so.
- Hand and air crews have continued to cool hot spots in heavy fuels along the Horse Fire’s southeast side and are working inward from perimeter lines, mopping up hotspots, Weseman said, adding that fire is currently estimated at 169 acres.One structure is currently threatened, officials said today.
- Firefighters working Horseshoe Ridge Fire have constructed a hand line around much of the fire and used a small burnout fire along the fire’s southern-southeastern perimeter. As the blaze moved downhill towards the Union Pacific Railroad line, crews patrolled that fire edge to protect the rail lines. This fire is estimated to be about 40 acres; falling or rolling debris continues to be a concern along the Union Pacific Railroad line in the vicinity.
Many of the fires pose potential threats to significant cultural and natural resources and fire managers are actively working with the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation to protect those resources.
Crews on all the fires are working to strengthen containment lines and working inward from the fire perimeter to cool hotspots. In some areas, efforts to take down dangerous, dead trees will continue before crews can progress further with mop-up, according to updates.
Air resources will continue to drop water or apply retardant where necessary, Weseman said.
A weather warning remains in effect today around the fire area, due to the potential for thunderstorms, lightning and gusty, outflow winds.