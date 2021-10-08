Jed Headley is running to unseat the city’s current mayor during this November’s election in order to, according to his campaign slogan: “(bring) America’s founding values and core principles back to College Place.”
Headley grew up on a row crop farm near Pasco, where he said he learned the value of hard work from a young age. He joined the Navy straight out of college in 2007, working for three years mostly in a water-side security position, escorting ships bringing U.S. assets into harbor in Kuwait and performing security work around oil platforms near Iraq.
In 2014, Headley and his wife bought a home in College Place.
“I like it over here,” Headley said in an interview. “I grew up rodeoing, we’d come over here, do rodeos, go hunting and that kind of stuff growing up.”
Headley is self-employed and services RVs all around the region, from Dayton to Pendleton. A lot of people live in their RVs these days, Headley said, and the work keeps him busy.
But Headley said he didn’t feel like his values were being represented by the elected officials of College Place.
“Those values to me on top of honesty and integrity are freedom and liberty and equality,” Headley said. “If you really are free, if you really have liberty, government leaving things up to you choice, that’s what that means.”
Headley questions the propriety of mask mandates issued by the governor’s office and vaccine mandates for employers issued by executive order from the White House.
“We started out with shutdowns and lockdowns, and now we have mask mandates and vaccine mandates,” Headley said. “Who knows what’s to come?”
Headley acknowledges that city governments have limited options to push back on mandates from the state and federal governments but believes that city officials should be expressing these concerns.
“I want my representation locally to be saying, ‘Maybe, Mr. Governor, this isn’t the best option for our town. Maybe we should do something else, and provide options,’” Headley said.
College Place faces a number of major challenges, Headley added.
“The first one is probably for our law enforcement and the laws that have come down from the state recently,” said Headley, who served for a period of time as a deputy in North Dakota. “The police have been cut off at the knees as far as what they can and can’t respond to.”
Again, Headley acknowledges that the recent reforms enacted by the state legislature can’t be undone by a city mayor. But, if elected, he said that he would be able to be a morale boost to the department, reassuring them that the city has their back.
“There’s a huge part of being in law enforcement that has to do with morale, the understanding that you are being supported from the higher ups,” he said. “(You’re) not going to get hung out to dry because its politically expedient.”
Headley also said he would look at ways to fill in gaps in criminal law within city limits, particularly regarding drugs.
College Place also faces an affordable housing crisis, Headley said.
“We currently don’t have any large developments planned on the books in College Place that I’m aware of,” he said. “We’re going to have to do something to increase inventory. It’s not rocket science.”
In the years to come, Headley said he also expects inflation to pose a threat to the city and to the country as a whole.
If elected, Headley said he’ll bring the conservationist mindset that he grew up with as a farmer and hunter.
“I want my kids to inherit the America that I had growing up,” Headley said. “As much as I can preserve that in College Place, I want to see that.”
