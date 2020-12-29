Marty Hall and Ryan Rundell have been sworn in as Columbia County commissioners and will officially begin their new terms on Jan. 1.
New to the board of commissioners, and to elected politics altogether, is Hall. He defeated incumbent and fellow Republican Mike Talbott.
With the county — along with the rest of the world — amid a pandemic, Hall acknowledges it's not a normal time to begin a new job in government.
“It’s humbling to say to the least,” Hall said. “I’d be lying if I said I hadn’t woken up at three in the morning more than once, just seeking guidance. It’s going to be challenging for sure.”
Hall said the pandemic isn’t the only thing occupying his mind.
“Columbia County, along with Walla Walla County, got kind of doubly hit with the pandemic and with floods in February,” he said. “We haven’t dug out of that hole yet either.”
As he waits to officially take office, his top concern for the county is economic recovery.
“Countywide, our challenges are going to be financial in nature,” he said.
While Hall said he is not dismissive of the virus, he thinks it’s important that the economy starts reopening now.
“This is not an unanimous opinion, but it is imperative that we get things open back up as best we can,” Hall said. “I’m not promoting wild chances with people’s health or anything, but we just have to get things opened back up and allow people to exercise their own caution.”
Hall allowed that some of that caution could be the wearing of masks, though he said mandates like the one currently in effect in Washington, make him uncomfortable.
“I hate the word ‘mandated,’” he said. “I, like most Americans, do not like being told what to do. That being said, this is how I operate: I have a mask in my pocket and I say, ‘If I’m making you uncomfortable, I’ll put it on.’ ”
He said he does not support instances of people flatly refusing to wear masks.
“There’s no silver bullet for this, because there are those who just shrug the whole thing off and won’t wear a mask, even for others people’s benefit,” Hall said. “And that isn’t right either.”
Though many decisions regarding reopening during the pandemic are being made at the state level, Hall said he’ll do what he can as commissioner to advocate for reopening.
Hall said he knows there’s other areas that will need the commissioners' attention as well, but that he foresees much of his first term being centered around financial issues regarding the pandemic.
Does he ever find himself asking what he was thinking in getting himself into a challenging job at a particularly challenging time?
First, Hall laughed when asked the question. Then he responded, “Well, yeah sure, of course. But (those moments) are brief. I am honestly excited and am looking forward to the challenges.”
Rundell, a Republican, has had nearly two years of seasoning as a county commissioner.
He was appointed to the board in March 2019 to fill the remainder of Norm Passmore’s term when Passmore moved out of state. In November, Rundell was elected to his first four-year term, running unopposed.