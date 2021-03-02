Mid-February saw more than a foot of snow blanketing Walla Walla Valley as kids sledded, city workers plowed and many endured the frosty temperatures and powdery snowfall lasting for several days.
But don’t fret, warmer temperatures are on the horizon for March, weather experts say.
Highs for Walla Walla are expected to rise from 50 degrees at the start of March to 59 degrees by the end of the month and lows from 34 to 40 degrees, according to the national Climate Prediction Center.
The outlook for March still calls for colder temperatures than usual and average precipitation.
February saw temperatures colder than usual. The average temperature was 34.8 degrees, 4.3 degrees below normal.
High temperatures averaged 40.5 degrees, 5.4 degrees colder than normal. The highest temperature was 63 degrees on Feb 1.
Low temperatures averaged 29.1 degrees, 3.1 degrees colder than normal. The coldest day was nine degrees on Feb.13.
Though the National Weather Service was running short on data for snowfall in Walla Walla, NWS Cooperative Volunteer Observers reported a total of 17 inches of snow in Lowden during February; 16 of those inches were in four days.
On Feb. 12, snow reached 1.5 inches, and by Feb. 16, there were 16 inches of snow reported.
Feb. 15 saw the most snow with seven inches, and the depth of snow that day was 13 inches, observers reported in Lowden.
The snow didn’t melt until Feb. 22.
Though there was a heavy snowfall, Walla Walla still did not see its average amount of precipitation. Precipitation totaled 1.50 inches during February, which was 0.26 inches below normal.
Measurable precipitation — at least .01 inch — was received on 14 days, with the heaviest, 0.60 inches, reported on Feb. 15.
Precipitation this year has reached 2.86 inches, 1.43 inches below normal.
There were 13 days with the low temperature below 32 degrees and six days when the high temperature stayed below 32 degrees.
The windiest day was Feb. 1, with 52 mph winds.