BURBANK — A fire this morning on Ringhoff Road displaced a family and burned a woman.
Firefighters and medics from Walla Walla County Fire District 5 as well as Pasco Fire Department and Franklin County Fire District 3 responded at 10:02 a.m. to a blaze at the double-wide manufactured home at 232 Ringhoff Road, District 5 Chief Mike Wickstrom said.
The fire was contained in about 15 minutes, he said, but crews stayed about an hour to mop up.
Two adults and two children were in the home, but only a woman had minor burns and smoke inhalation.
She was taken to Lourdes Medical Center in Pasco, where she has remained in satisfactory condition. Smoke detectors alerted the residents to evacuate.
The fire started in one of the bedrooms, where most of the damage occurred. However, the home is a total loss due to the amount of smoke throughout it, Wickstrom said.
"It was pretty bad," he said.
The cause is still under investigation.
The American Red Cross is helping the family, who had insurance, he said. Some of the personal belongings are salvageable, too.
Two engines and an ambulance responded from District 5 and Pasco, as well as an engine from Franklin County.