A Walla Walla man accused of harassing and threatening people at a downtown restaurant in March pleaded guilty to one count of malicious harassment in Walla Walla County Superior Court Thursday.
Drew D. Duvall, 31, was initially charged with three counts of malicious harassment, one count of harassment and one count of obstructing an officer after he harassed three people outside Red Monkey Downtown Lounge by using anti-gay slurs and reported death threats.
Duvall originally pleaded not guilty earlier this year. However, in exchange for his guilty plea, four charges were dropped, according to the court's sentencing document.
Duvall was sentenced to three months in jail. He will get 29 days credit for time served, and another 30 days will be converted into 240 hours of community service. Duvall will serve the remainder of his sentence in Walla Walla County Jail.
The court ordered Duvall to 12 months of probation, enroll in a program to help prevent public outbursts, obtain an alcohol and drug evaluation, restrict use of alcohol and illegal drugs and pay $500 to the victims of his verbal attack. He was also given a "no contact" order and must stay at least 500 feet away from all three victims.