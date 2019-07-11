COLLEGE PLACE — A truck struck a home here Tuesday morning after the Chevy Silverado’s driver suffered a medical issue, police said.

At 10:23 a.m., College Place police responded to the collision and found 56-year-old Scott Legg, the driver, whose truck had struck a home on the 700 block of Northeast Dawson Street, according to the release. Legg was traveling north on Northeast Villa Avenue, lost control, and drove through two yards before crashing into the home, police said. The truck went through the home’s wall, but no injuries occurred.

The driver, who may have had a seizure, was taken to Providence St. Mary Medical Center for evaluation. He will be cited for driving with wheels off roadway, according to police Chief Troy Tomaras.