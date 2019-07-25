A Walla Walla man pleaded not guilty Monday to second-degree assault-domestic violence for allegedly hitting his girlfriend in the head and trying to strangle her.

Isaias A. Valencia, 30, was accused of the crimes after he and the woman were at Green Lantern on June 14. Reports said Valencia was cut off at the bar, and the couple was asked to leave. The woman drove him and his friend home, with Valencia in the back seat, records stated, and he struck the back of the woman’s head with an open hand.

Valencia’s friend yelled at him for hitting her, and Valencia jumped out of the car and started running, records said. His girlfriend and friend couldn’t find him, records stated. However, Valencia had allegedly returned to the home he shared with the woman. When she returned, the two were on a couch when, according to reports, he choked her at least twice, but she managed to get away. She fled to her sister’s house where she contacted police. Police said they saw red marks around her neck.

Valencia was arrested that night, but released on conditions June 17.

His trial was scheduled for Oct. 9.