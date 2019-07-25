A Walla Walla man pleaded not guilty Monday in Walla Walla County Superior Court to first-degree burglary while armed with a firearm, drive-by shooting, and reckless endangerment.

David A. Endsley, 36, was accused of firing his semi-automatic gun July 4 into the air and elsewhere from a pickup truck in downtown Walla Walla when his friend, Dustin T. Lange, gave him a ride at about 10 p.m. from Alder Street to Cherry Street, records stated.

Endsley’s bicycle fell out of the Ford Ranger that Lange was driving, and Endsley became upset, records stated. Endsley allegedly blamed Lange for the bike falling and shot near his head toward the home as they walked to the door, records stated. Two other people were inside.

Lange also told police Endsley knew loud noises bothered him due to his post-traumatic stress disorder and told Endsley to leave. Lange then told police he punched Endsley in the face and went inside, however, Endsley allegedly kicked in doors, eventually entering through the front door while in possession of the gun, records stated.

Endsley was found shortly after this on North Seventh Street and taken into custody, and a handgun was found in his pants pocket, records stated. A .9 mm shell casing was found near the truck, records stated, but none were located elsewhere.

His trial was scheduled for Oct. 9.