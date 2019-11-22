DAYTON — A man was injured this morning north of town in a rollover crash on U.S. Highway 12.
Shad D. Ringo, 26, who lives in Mill Creek, Wash., was speeding west on the highway at Whetstone Creek Road near Dayton at 6:30 a.m., according to Washington State Patrol.
He lost control of the 2003 Chevrolet Avalanche truck, which left the roadway and rolled. Ringo was injured and transported to Dayton General Hospital, according to the WSP release.
Calls to check on his status were not returned by press time today.
The vehicle was totaled, WSP stated.