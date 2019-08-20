A Walla Walla man was injured Monday when his motorcycle crashed on State Route 125 about three miles north of the city.

According to the Washington State Patrol, Scott A. McIntosh, 50, was northbound on the highway at 2 p.m. when his motorcycle left the roadway at its intersection with Harvey Shaw Road and struck an embankment.

McIntosh was taken to Providence St. Mary Medical Center for treatment of his injuries. Information on his condition was not available this morning. Police said McIntosh was cited for negligent driving.