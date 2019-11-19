Man injured in early morning crash

DIXIE — A Walla Walla man was injured early this morning on U.S. Highway 12 when he allegedly fell asleep and struck a fence.
Daniel A. Lindt, 39, was driving his 2001 Chrysler Town & Country minivan just before 4:26 a.m. on the highway near Lewis Peak Road, east of Dixie, when he fell asleep, left the road, and struck the fence, according to a Washington State Patrol release.
Lindt was wearing a seat belt, but was injured and taken to Providence St. Mary Medical Center. Hospital staff didn't respond to inquiries about his condition by press time.
Lindt also was cited for second-degree negligent driving. His van was totaled and towed from the scene.
No one else was involved, according to the release, and neither were drugs or alcohol.