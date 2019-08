MILTON-FREEWATER — A Milton-Freewater man was injured Friday when he struck a fence in the 500 block of Northeast Eighth Avenue.

Robert G. Knight, 83, hit the fence at 4:51 p.m., according to the Milton-Freewater Police Department.

He was taken to Providence St. Mary Medical Center for his injuries. His status was unknown as of print deadline today. The cause of the collision also was unknown.