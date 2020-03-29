A man who told police he was driving his girlfriend to the hospital Friday was involved in a pursuit after a series of strange events.
Walla Walla police Sgt. Gunner Fulmer said it began when someone called 911 to report a man dragging an injured woman into a pickup truck on Cobb Road near Milton-Freewater on Friday afternoon.
The man drove into Washington, where Walla Walla County Sheriff’s Office deputies pulled him over.
Fulmer said the man explained he had accidentally driven over his girlfriend with the truck after she fell out and was rushing her to the hospital. The man told deputies her cellphone had been destroyed in the accident and his was unable to get service so they couldn’t call 911.
The deputies told the man to keep going after they had stopped him at the Plaza Way intersection of State Highway 125.
However, he sped off, and before deputies could communicate what was happening, Walla Walla police began a pursuit down Ninth Avenue.
Fulmer said the second pursuit wasn’t really much of a chase, more just a misunderstanding at that point.
“We talked it over afterward,” Fulmer said. “It was very confusing for us too.”
Police contacted the man at Providence St. Mary Medical Center and ensured the woman got to the emergency room. The extent of her injuries was unclear.
No charges were filed against the man, but the Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office is leading an investigation into the initial incident.
Calls to the Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office were not returned by press time Saturday.