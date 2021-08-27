This story has been updated with some new information since it was first published.
A man was found dead in a duplex that caught fire early Friday morning, Aug. 27, according to the Walla Walla Fire Department.
According to a release, the man was found inside a small, one-story duplex at 818½ Emma St., directly behind the T-Mobile store on South Ninth Avenue in Walla Walla.
Firefighters attempted to revive him, but were unsuccessful. It was not clear if the man had died as a result of the fire in the residence.
Walla Walla County Coroner Richard Greenwood confirmed an autopsy has been scheduled to determine the cause of death.
Firefighters from both Walla Walla city fire stations responded at 2:04 a.m. for a report of smoke coming from the duplex, according to the release. The person calling dispatchers said the fire alarm was going off, and nobody was answering the door.
Upon arrival, firefighters saw light smoke coming from the home and found flames inside. They used a "fast attack" to knock down the fire while also quickly checking the home for victims, which is when the man was found, according to the release.
The man was brought to paramedics outside, who were unable to resuscitate him.
Walla Walla County Fire District 4 and the College Place Fire Department also responded, and the blaze was knocked down in about 12 minutes, the release noted.
Damage was estimated to be about $18,000, and the cause of the blaze remains under investigation, according to the release. There were no injuries to firefighters.
The release named Andrew Ojcius as the owner of the property.