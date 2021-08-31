The man recently found dead in a small duplex that caught fire has been identified by authorities.
Hector Elizondo is the name of the man found dead at 818½ Emma St., Walla Walla, according to Walla Walla County Deputy Coroner Allison Barnett.
An age was not provided.
Barnett said Tuesday, Aug. 31, that an autopsy was scheduled for Wednesday and it was possible results would be released later this week.
Elizondo was found dead in the residence that caught fire early Friday, Aug. 27. Walla Walla Fire Department paramedics attempted to revive him after pulling him from the blaze.
Walla Walla police officials said they didn't suspect anything suspicious in the man's death.
Results of an investigation into what caused the fire have not been released yet.
The small residence, directly behind T-Mobile on South Ninth Avenue, had about $18,000 in damage, officials said.