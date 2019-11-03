When most 5-year-olds were tricycling around their neighborhoods, somersaulting and hopscotching, Walter Thomas Downing — who some call Thomas — was almost beaten to death. His mother was killed.
That trauma was among the now-38-year-old’s reasons for dealing and doing drugs, joining a gang and committing other crimes.
But he’s been out of trouble and clean for about three years now, thanks in part to the Christian Aid Center-Walla Walla Rescue Mission, he said, which soon will be seeking donations for a Christmas wish-list and more.
The Walla Walla center, founded in 1946 by a local businessman for homeless men who had difficulty adjusting after World War II, has had many milestones.
This year, the Birch Street center has had its first graduation from a long-term program called Rebuilders, which helps men recover from addiction and homelessness and adjust to living independently.
Downing, one of these graduates, said he was ready for the program, as his childhood was less than ideal.
The beating by his mother’s ex-boyfriend in 1985 left Downing in a coma for 4 ½ months, he said, and after that his father gave his parental rights to Downing’s grandparents.
“I think it was too hard for him to deal with what happened,” Downing said of his father.
Downing’s Riverside, Calif., grandparents took him in, he said, without any trouble, but his grandmother tended to be soft on him. He said it was likely due to her losing her daughter and, in some ways, her son-in-law.
“She was living her daughter’s life through me,” Downing said. “She shot him (grandfather) down whenever he tried to correct me.”
Downing said growing up, his therapists also seemed soft on him.
“It gave me a pass to get away with anything because I had a therapist,” he said, adding they would vouch for him should he get into trouble.
This treatment likely didn’t help Downing, he admitted, because he felt like he was able to get away with more and more.
By age 9, he was dealing and doing meth. He also joined a popular local gang by age 13, he said, and by age 18, he was charged with home invasion robbery, and had dropped out of high school his junior year.
“I was looking at 27 years in prison,” he said.
But he made a deal with prosecutors, he said, and pleaded guilty to burglary, giving him just two years in state prison.
The two years of incarceration forced Downing to get clean, he said, but as soon as he was released, he was in and out of jail all over again.
That is, until he met his now-ex-wife, and his daughter was born.
The pair moved to New Jersey for about a year, he said, because her family lived there. While on the East Coast from 2003-2004, Downing worked in an auto engine factory and remained clean.
However, they moved back to California when his wife became pregnant.
“It (the move) was for my grandma, the woman who raised me,” he said.
His daughter, now 15, was born shortly after the move in 2004, he said.
But hardship struck again. Two years later, on his daughter’s birthday, Downing said his grandfather died “suddenly,” although he had throat cancer and was in and out of the hospital. Still, he said it was unexpected, and the family’s planned birthday party for his daughter was canceled that day.
To make matters worse, Downing’s wife began insisting they return to New Jersey because she missed her family, but he couldn’t go because he was still on parole, and he didn’t want to leave his grandmother after she’d just lost her husband.
“I had to let them go back to New Jersey,” he said. “I still have regrets about that, but I could not leave her.”
Around his old haunts and friends, and going through some tough situations, it wasn’t long before Downing was getting into trouble. He said he was repeatedly in and out of jail once again, while staying with his grandmother.
“She just did the best she could for me,” he said. “But she had lost her daughter ... I put my grandma through hell. I feel horrible for the way I treated her.”
But about three years ago, Downing said his aunt connected him and his estranged father through social media. His father was living in Walla Walla, and Downing said he decided to be with him, but he didn’t want his father to see him using drugs, as he thought his father was sober.
“I got clean,” he said. “I don’t know how, I just stopped. It had to have been God. I don’t know what it was.”
Changing direction
When he got to Walla Walla, Downing discovered his father “wasn’t so clean,” which was one of the reasons he decided to stay at the Christian Aid Center.
And, although Downing himself was clean for about a month before he arrived, he credits the Center for helping him stay off drugs and out of trouble, not to mention live on his own, remarry, and get a job.
Downing said he first got into the Center’s 30-day emergency stay, but later decided to participate in the center’s Rebuilders program. The 30-day stay for single men ages 18 and older includes: safe, clean and sober environment, hot showers, laundry room, two hot meals per day, life coaching, referrals, spiritual encouragement, and the option to partake in recovery programs.
CAC Executive Director Jason Wicklund said Downing “stood out as a very outgoing and friendly person — yet someone with not a lot of direction in his life…
“He hoped to establish a relationship with his dad, but realized he first had many personal challenges to work on. He had witnessed and suffered abuse and domestic violence as a child, and had succumbed to addiction as a coping mechanism. This had led directly to many petty crimes, which ended in incarceration and not much of a future.”
However, Wicklund noted Downing was “a very warm and kind person” and “was especially good at putting them (new guests) at ease and explaining how our programs can help them.”
Wicklund wrote that Downing had “a renewed exuberance toward life and his future” after his stay.
“He found a home church that he connected with. We helped locate a mentor that would walk with him on his journey, apart from the Christian Aid Center’s role. He found work with a contractor, and later, permanent employment with a fiberglass company. Most importantly, like all of our graduates, he built a support network that he feels safe to engage when he left.”
The Rebuilders course typically lasts 18-24 months and is for those “who desire to step out of the cycle of destructive patterns that are connected to addiction, trauma and broken relationships,” Wicklund wrote in an email.
“It consists of three primary components — overcoming addictions and cycles of unhealthy relationships, life skills development, and spiritual growth.”
The women’s equivalent is called Healing Home, Wicklund wrote, with a few variations. It’s meant to “help women and children break out of the cycle of homelessness permanently by addressing the root causes of trauma, addictions, unhealthy relationships, and loss of true identity.”
Another program, Connections, is “an extended-stay, work program,” which lasts up to four months, according to the Center’s website, and the women’s equivalent is called the same. Another men’s program, Self Exit, provides alternative housing for men.
A new life
Downing did and still does stumble, he said, but he was ready to change.
“They helped me trust in God and be held accountable for stuff,” he said. “That doesn’t go without saying I got into trouble.”
The “trouble,” however, was for spending time with his now-wife, he said. She would come to the Christian Aid Center for meals, and he was helping in the kitchen, he said.
The pair began hanging out outside of the Center, which is against the rules for those in the Center’s Rebuilders program.
Downing said he stopped spending so much time with Crystal (Boyer) Downing, his wife, after they were “talked to” by Center staff. But that changed, he said, when he graduated in March 2018, and they married on Sept. 11, 2018.
“I didn’t get kicked out,” he said. “I followed what they said. You’re held accountable for what you do. They walk you through what could happen.”
Crystal Downing, 37, said she was staying at the Walla Walla YWCA after fleeing from an abusive relationship when she met Downing.
“I was at the place (Christian Aid Center) eating and was thinking, ‘That’s an attractive guy,’” she said.
She also said she has been clean for 39 months. And the pair’s shared experiences and relationship with God has spurred their relationship.
“I totally focused on God. There was nowhere else I could go,” she said of what helped her get clean.
She said her husband’s connection with the Center has helped him cope should any hardships arise, while she has her own support system, and the two have another shared support network.
Additionally, they both found jobs at Keystone RV Co. in Pendleton.
“I’m super grateful he was able to do that program to help him,” she said, adding she’d completed similar programs, including one in Twin Falls, Idaho.
Downing pointed out he had been ready to change before he arrived at the Christian Aid Center.
“If I would have come out here two years before I did, I wouldn’t have been ready,” he said.
Now, he and Crystal Downing are ready to settle into their newly purchased Evergreen Street home.
“We were supposed to move in later,” he said. “But we just got the keys a few days ago.”