Walla Walla police said a man was issued a citation after a crash connected with road rage Friday, May 14, on Plaza Way near its intersection with South Ninth Avenue.
According to Walla Walla Police Department dispatch log, the event was reported at 3:22 p.m. Friday at 1415 Plaza Way.
Two cars received minor damage in what police described as an incident of road rage.
Walla Walla police Sgt. Gunner Fulmer said Noah B. Meeks, 39, of Walla Walla was cited for reckless driving.
Witnesses told police that a driver was accidentally cut off, and the driver "freaked out," Fulmer said.
Meeks started driving erratically after getting cut off, witnesses reported, and crashed into another car that wasn't initially involved, Fulmer said.
No injuries were reported.