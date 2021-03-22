By the Walla Walla Union-Bulletin
Walla Walla police officers were dispatched to an incident of a vehicle ramming into another near Colville and Poplar streets on Sunday, March 21.
Around 3:57 p.m., officers were en route to the incident and received a 911 call from the victim, Cody LaFleur, 22, who said his vehicle was being rammed by another car, according to a Walla Walla Police Department release.
Later, LaFleur told police he was being chased over allegations of a sexual assault.
Officers located the two vehicles near Hope and Catherine streets, stopped the drivers and detained Patrick Greenough, 42, of Kennewick.
Authorities reported the smell of intoxicants and Greenough’s behaviors were consistent with being under the influence, according to the release.
Washington State Patrol, who also assisted, arrested Greenough for suspicion of driving under the influence.
Neither LaFleur nor Greenough reported any injuries, the release stated.
Officers submitted probable cause charges on Greenough for assault in the first degree, driving under the influence and reckless driving.
Greenough is being held in the Walla Walla County Jail.