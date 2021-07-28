A man accused of harassing, threatening and attacking a city worker at a Walla Walla park pleaded not guilty to three charges in Walla Walla County Superior Court Tuesday morning, July 27.
Florencio Sarmiento, 53, was arrested by Walla Walla police Thursday afternoon, July 22, and is facing charges of first-degree assault, harassment and third-degree malicious mischief. Judge M. Scott Wolfram set Sarmiento's bail at $50,000 Friday.
Walla Walla County Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Jennine Christensen said a man working for the city's UPlay summer children's program at Washington Park had been targeted this summer "for some time" by Sarmiento, including multiple threatening statements while children were present and throwing a water bottle at him.
The alleged victim was present in court to address Judge Brandon L. Johnson about a potential conditional release that Sarmiento was seeking.
The accuser said Sarmiento's behavior makes him a danger to others and he worried about the safety of the children at Washington Park if Sarmiento were released.
Sarmiento's behavior allegedly escalated to where one day he brandished a knife, forcing the alleged victim to barricade himself in the park's bathroom. The man said Sarmiento then slashed the tires on his car.
The man said Sarmiento spoke many strange, uncomfortable things along with threatening statements, such as wanting to "sacrifice" the man.
Sarmiento addressed the court, too, saying he was "embarrassed."
"I have no mental illness," Sarmiento said. "I apologize ... I will abide by anything you give me."
Johnson called the accusations "quite disturbing."
Johnson declined Sarmiento's request for pretrial release, stayed the bail amount set by Wolfram and noted Sarmiento's plea of "not guilty" on all three counts.
Sarmiento's jury trial is set for Sept. 21 with a pretrial hearing Sept. 1.
The accuser was given a pretrial anti-harassment order against Sarmiento.