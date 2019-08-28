COLLEGE PLACE — Parents of preschoolers needn’t worry about dwellers returning to “an elaborate living space” found under the floor of the new school at a College Place church on Southeast Larch Avenue, according to officials.

On July 29, police found a makeshift kitchen, with a toaster oven and hot pad, canned food, clothes, sleeping areas, computer parts, mail, newspapers, garbage and waste, under the new location for the College Place preschool at Iglesia Adventista del Septimo Dia, 255 SE Larch Ave. Whoever lived there also was using a portable heater from the church connected to a makeshift power outlet taken from the church’s power, according to the release.

No one was found in the space, and officers tried identifying them with a portable surveillance camera, but the occupants destroyed it, the release stated.

Meanwhile the church has secured and cleaned out the crawl space, police said.

“There is no further concern about the occupants returning,” College Place Police PIO Dylan Schmick wrote in an email. He added that police would like to find the dwellers, but didn’t have much information. Those with information can contact College Place police at 394-8550.

Parents of children enrolled in the preschool program starting Tuesday likely will receive a letter to help reassure them, said Justin Bradford, special education director for College Place Public Schools.

He said church leaders contacted him in early August, when the living space was found, and while preschool teachers were moving into the space. The move-in was halted while church members cleaned up the area and contacted police, but has since continued and the school is ready to go.

“I wouldn’t put my students or staff there if I didn’t think it was safe,” Bradford told the U-B this morning. “It’s scary, but I don’t necessarily equate it to a threat.”