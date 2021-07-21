Little Goose Lock and Dam will temporarily close public access to its adjoining picnic and fishing areas on Friday, July 23.
Little Goose dam will be closed to all vehicle and pedestrian traffic to allow for asphalt maintenance work in the nearby parking lot, according to a release from the Walla Walla District Corps of Engineers.
Lower Granite Natural Resource Management staff will apply a seal coat to the parking lot around the neaby picnic and fishing areas. The closure is necessary to ensure the work crew has safe access to the whole area and to protect visitors and their vehicles, the release stated.
“The asphalt maintenance will make the parking lot and roadway safer, prolong the asphalt’s durability and, in the long-run, save money on more costly repairs by preventing minor cracks and potholes from developing into bigger problems,” Assistant Natural Resource Manager Megan Innes said in the release.
The closed areas will be on the downstream side of the dam, adjacent to the navigation lock, and include the fishing and picnic areas as well as the concrete walkway and will end after the walkway stairs, the report noted.
Little Goose dam was constructed under the River and Harbor Act of 1945. To learn more go to nww.usace.army.mil.
For more information about this maintenance project or other nearby recreation opportunities, call the Natural Resource Management Office at 509-751-0240. For current dam crossing information, call 1-888-326-4636.