Little Goose Lock and Dam in Dayton will temporarily close public access to the esplanade picnic and fishing areas on Friday, July 23.
Little Goose Lock and Dam will be closed to all types of vehicle and pedestrian traffic to allow for asphalt maintenance work in the nearby parking lot, according to a press release from the Walla Walla District Corps of Engineers reports. Lower Granite Natural Resource Management staff will apply a seal coat to the parking lot around the esplanade picnic and fishing areas. The closure is necessary to ensure the work crew has safe access to the whole area, and to protect visitors and their vehicles, the release stated.
“The asphalt maintenance will make the parking lot and roadway safer, prolong the asphalt’s durability and, in the long-run, save money on more-costly repairs by preventing minor cracks and potholes from developing into bigger problems,” Assistant Natural Resource Manager Megan Innes said.
The closed areas will be on the downstream side of the dam, adjacent to the navigation lock, and include the fishing and picnic areas, the concrete walkway, and end after the walkway stairs, the report notes.
Little Goose's history dates to 1945, when it was authorized to be built. To learn more about it and other U.S. Army Corps of Engineers projects in the Walla Walla District, go to nww.usace.army.mil.
For more information about this maintenance project or other nearby recreation opportunities, call the Natural Resource Management Office at 509-751-0240. For current dam crossing information, call 1-888-326-4636.