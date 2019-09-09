LACROSSE, WASH — A Milton-Freewater woman was injured in LaCrosse in Whitman County in a collision Sunday.
Maria Lara, 55, was driving a 2002 Chrysler PT Cruiser southbound on state route 127 about 18 miles outside the tiny farming community just after 10 a.m. when she apparently lost control on a curve and crashed into a Dodge two-door driven by Jarin Hirschi, 32, of Sagle, Idaho, according to the Lewiston Tribune.
Both drivers were taken to Whitman Hospital and Medical Center in Colfax.
Hospital officials said today Lara is in satisfactory condition.
Hirschi was transferred to Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center in Spokane in critical condition on Sunday.