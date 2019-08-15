A Milton-Freewater woman suspected of killing her boyfriend in June appeared Thursday morning in Walla Walla County Superior Court.

Shayla F. Record Tsosie, 22, is accused of fatally stabbing Christian Rodriguez Calvillo, 22, of Milton-Freewater, on June 21 at the couple’s home, 604 Ward St. Rodriguez Calvillo died on the way to a Tri-Cities hospital.

Record Tsosie was arrested Wednesday by Walla Walla police on a Umatilla County felony warrant for investigation of murder and unlawful weapon use. She was taken to Walla Walla County Jail awaiting extradition. Her bail is set at $5 million.

Record Tsosie appeared Thursday morning with her attorney, William McCool, who told Judge John Lohrmann the woman would not be waiving extradition to Umatilla County and urged the judge to release her to her grandfather’s home in Walla Walla “due to the really extenuating circumstances of this case.” He also said Record Tsosie’s mother was in the courtroom, and her father lived in Walla Walla.

McCool said in court that Record Tsosie had cooperated with the police in Umatilla County and had no place to live after the alleged murder. But Lohrmann said he couldn’t release her.

“I’m not going to second-guess the Umatilla Court,” Lohrmann said.

McCool, however, continued, saying Record Tsosie attempted suicide about a month and a half ago and “needed to be on suicide watch.” She also had surgery to receive 53 stitches in her arm due to the suicide attempt then, and had surgery to remove a malignant tumor on her back on Wednesday morning before her arrest.

“She has to be on opiates for the pain from surgery,” McCool said, adding, “Her family has maintained extremely good contact with me. Her grandfather could keep a better eye on her than the jail staff ... I’m concerned she’ll attempt suicide again.”

Still, Lohrmann was firm. “I cannot release her on that basis,” he said. “We will set a hearing for her extradition ... We’re done.”

Milton-Freewater police, Oregon State Police and the Umatilla County District Attorney investigated the alleged crime, according to Milton-Freewater Police Chief Doug Boedigheimer. They received a warrant for her arrest, he said. Her Umatilla County charges include investigation of murder and unlawful weapon use.

Milton-Freewater police and medics responded to 911 calls at 12:24 a.m. June 21 to the couple’s home. Medics took Rodriguez Calvillo to Providence St. Mary Medical Center, but he died en route to Kadlec Regional Medical Center in the Tri-Cities.

Officers arrived at the triplex where they lived with their child and spoke with Record Tsosie and a neighbor. Record Tsosie “appeared to be fairly calm for what had just happened,” according to court documents. She told police there was no blood on Rodriguez Calvillo’s clothes until he started walking around the home, records stated.

The neighbor told police she heard “moaning/groaning and thought Shayla and Christian were having sex,” records stated, but then noticed emergency lights outside and thought someone had called police.

Before he died, Rodriguez Calvillo told police he didn’t know who stabbed him or what kind of clothes his alleged attacker was wearing.

Record Tsosie told police she was in the living room when her boyfriend came inside and told her he had been stabbed. She also said he laid on the floor for about 20 minutes before she called medics.