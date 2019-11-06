M-F residents vote for ambulance title change, increased taxes

Milton-Freewater voters signed off on more money for the city ambulance service Tuesday night.
Two ballot items — both of which had to pass to affect ambulance service before 2022 — were voted in: changing the ambulance district title and increasing property tax.
“I’m very pleased we’ll be able to keep our existing ambulance service for several more years,” Wes Koklich, a member of ambulance district, said this morning.
His feelings were echoed.
“We appreciate the resounding support from the community and their realization that this is a very valuable asset and needed service,” Dan Kilmer, ambulance district board chairman, said.
Unofficial Umatilla County Elections Office results showed 1,148 people voted to dissolve the Milton-Freewater Ambulance Service Area Health District 7-791 to form the Milton-Freewater Valley Ambulance District, which will be effective June 30, 2020.
This will eliminate the current tax rate of 25 cents per $1,000 of assessed property value. Votes against were 661.
The boundaries will remain the same, which are the city of Milton-Freewater and the Milton-Freewater School District No. 7.
Simultaneously, voters passed the new Milton-Freewater Valley Ambulance District’s tax rate of $1.10 per $1,000, which will be effective July 1, 2020. The numbers were 1,124 “yes” and 685 “no.” The rate for an average household likely will change from about $47 per year to about $207 per year.
The result likely will be about $736,000 for service next year.
Both measures had to pass for any changes to take place with the current title and tax rate. If they didn’t, things would remain the same until June 30, 2022, when Rick Saager’s contract with the ambulance district ends.
Saager owns and operates ambulances for the district and has provided services on the current $0.25 per $1,000 of assessed land value, passed by voters in 2011. He has said he won’t continue on the rate as he’s been operating in the red for four or five years, but wouldn’t know the exact numbers for another month.
Koklich, who was voted in again on the ambulance district board, said when Saager’s contract ends, he will have to re-bid if he wants to continue service.
“We will put out for bids several months prior (to the contract’s end),” Kochlich said, adding board members want to ensure there’s no service disruption.
Saager said he likely will re-bid when his contract ends.
“In the last couple of years, no one else is around who’s stepped up,” he said. “It’s my goal to continue ambulance service,” adding if someone wanted to start a service, it would cost $2-3 million.
Saager also said he was pleased voters wanted to fund service, but the new rate “was going to do nothing for now,” as the money won’t get to him until November 2020.
The current rate wasn’t adequate to maintain the ambulance service, officials said at a meeting in August. Vehicles needed to be repaired, replaced, and adequately staffed and stocked, as well as personnel properly paid, according White. The 17,000-pound vehicles answer about 1,000 calls per year, so they have “a lot of wear and tear.”
Additionally, costs have risen and times have changed, said Koklich, and instead of updating equipment, things like bulletproof vests had to be purchased. There also was the issue of Medicaid not fully paying people’s bills, he said.
“We’re just trying to stay afloat,” Koklich said. “It’s been inadequate for so long. It’s getting to be where we won’t have any ambulance service.”
Voters also decided on five ambulance board directors, among George White, Wes Koklich, Dan Kilmer, Janice Holden, and write-ins. They chose Kilmer, Holden, White, and Koklich, with 1,116, 1,004, 977, and 950 votes, respectively.
Kim Lindell, Umatilla County Elections Manager, said the fifth person won’t be known until Nov. 19, when the results are official.