Celestial bodies are aligning for a show this weekend and will be visible in the Walla Walla Valley, if clouds don't get in the way.
A penumbral lunar eclipse will take place late Sunday night and last more than four hours, gradually darkening the face of the moon to a rusty hue, according to NASA. It will be the second lunar eclipse visible this year, following a previous penumbral eclipse in July.
The eclipse is expected to begin at 11:32 p.m. Sunday, reaching the maximum eclipse Monday at 1:42 a.m. and ending at 3:53 a.m
However, during those hours in Walla Walla the weather is expected to be cloudy at first, then the moon should peek through partly cloudy skies early Monday, according to forecasts.
A lunar eclipse occurs when the Earth’s shadow falls over the moon, when then sun, Earth and full moon all align.
A penumbral eclipse is much more subtle than a total or even partial eclipse, as only the lighter outer shadow of the Earth, called the penumbra, darkens the moon. But unlike during a total or partial eclipse, the moon won’t darken completely.