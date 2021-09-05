Josue Chavez doesn’t believe in romance like he used to.
“That’s not real life,” said the 29-year-old Walla Walla man. “That’s Disney.”
And it’s hard to fault the feelings of a man who has walked in his shoes — his first and only relationship ended up in an unhealthy marriage and his wife severely struggling with her mental well-being. Eventually, his wife, Kristina Chavez, was found dead in a Mexican border state, allegedly at the hands of a man she used to call a friend, as detailed in a previous story by the U-B.
“How can you call him a friend?” Josue Chavez wondered. “What friend kills their friend?”
He didn’t believe the man, his wife’s alleged killer, was ever a true friend and Josue’s voice was in agony over how he had sat by and watched the man help drive his marriage apart.
Long before the alleged slaying in Nogales, Mexico, Kristina and Josue were young, vibrant people, exploring love and relationship at the speed of life.
Now, looking back, Josue sees the red flags — warnings that he wishes he would have seen.
But part of his journey is learning not to beat himself up for the past.
“I don’t regret any of it,” Josue said. “You can’t change yourself in the past.”
When Josue met Kristina
At the age of 20, Josue was attending Walla Walla Community College. He was shy and trying to learn how to break out of his box.
He admittedly sat far away from others, not really sure how to make friends, or if he wanted friends.
He never understood why, but Kristina picked him out of the crowd.
Early on in their first semester at the school, Kristina sat right next to him. There were several empty chairs in each direction, but she sat right beside him.
“And I thought, ‘of all the places to sit, why here’?” Josue said of the moment.
And that was how they met.
“I’d never been in a relationship before,” Josue said. “I didn’t even know how to approach a girl.”
What followed was a nine-year relationship, starting with friendship, then dating, then engagement, then marriage — but it didn’t end as he would’ve expected.
“Who’s to say what happens (in life)?” Josue said. “We really don’t know.”
The couple bonded quickly. Josue invited Kristina to the Walla Walla Corn Maze for their first date. He said Kristina was excited and she said she would try to get done early with some church activities and meet him there.
It was during one of the “scary maze” events, and it was dark. Kristina held his hand and clung to him when the jump scares happened.
“I felt a rush,” Josue remembered. “I’d never had a girl do that, you know?”
While they were dating, they both went to Pullman to attend Washington State University.
Kristina graduated and they got a puppy together to celebrate the occasion — a great Dane named Piper.
Piper is now six years old and still lives with Josue.
“Piper broke down a lot of my walls,” Josue said as he walked the impressively large canine. “I was scared of dogs before.”
Piper is quite popular, Josue said. During Josue’s interview with the U-B in downtown Walla Walla, multiple people stopped and asked to pet Piper and take a picture of the gentle giant.
Piper’s life is much different now; he runs freely at the Chavez family ranch, outside of Walla Walla, no longer cooped up in an apartment that Josue grew to despise.
Living and loving
While the couple stayed in Pullman, they began one of their favorite pastimes — dancing.
Josue said they became regulars at a salsa class and the instructors saw the two were certainly not born with only left feet.
In fact, the instructors even offered for the couple to take over the class, but they declined.
It was another “what if?” moment for Josue, knowing life would’ve been much different if they’d stayed in Pullman.
They continued to meet up with local salsa dancers when they moved back to Walla Walla.
Josue became close with Kristina’s family, the Sapps. He said he went the old-school route with them, first asking Barbara and Doug Sapp — Kristina’s mother and step-father — for permission to date and then for permission to marry.
After about a year-long engagement they tied the knot and almost immediately Kristina seemed to change, Josue said.
Living in a duplex apartment in central Walla Walla, Josue rarely got to see Kristina aside from a couple hours a day when they weren’t working. He started noticing right away some troublesome patterns in his new bride, including night terrors and panic attacks.
Josue said he would try to remain calm and quietly walk her through the troubles, usually just reminding her that he was there for her and at other times just holding on to her tightly until her anxiety subsided.
“I would just hold her,” Josue said.
In between the episodes at home, they still would go dancing, but even that began to grow old for Josue as their relationship began to grow uneasy.
She would want to stay for hours dancing while he wanted to sleep, knowing he had to work in the morning. She suggested he dance with other girls and she dance with other guys.
“I was like, ‘no,’” Josue said. “I just want to dance with you.”
Whiplash
The pattern continued for some time, leading to what Josue believed was a one-sided relationship.
He didn’t want for it to happen, and he said he still was in love with Kristina, but she had behaviors that he realized were dipping into an abusive pattern.
He said he wished he’d seen the signs earlier, but it seemed obvious afterward that she was taking advantage of his affection for her, perhaps out of her own fear and anxiety.
But he could only speculate.
Then, during a family trip with the Sapps, Kristina was involved in a car crash that gave her significant whiplash.
She began seeking medical treatment, eventually finding the man with whom she would flee to Mexico, eventually.
It was around that time that her behavior worsened, Josue said.
He began chronicling whenever she would lash out at him, often memorizing the moments that the words would sting especially hard.
“She said, ‘you can’t survive without me,’” he recalled.
He said the look in her eyes at times was cold and very distant from the look of the young woman who first approached him in college.
In August 2020, things escalated, hurtful words were exchanged, and the man in the middle was Kristina’s friend, who was now living with them because he had become homeless and involved in his own drama.
By September 2020, Josue and Kristina were separated.
Josue said they tried to patch the relationship over at times, but things never got better.
At one point, when Josue was grabbing some things from his old apartment, a police officer pulled him over. After a few moments, Josue realized the officer was perceiving him as a threat.
“I was just trying to stay calm,” Josue said. “But I realized she’d called them on me.” They’d received a report of a man threatening a woman.
After he was able to convince the officer that he hadn’t done anything illegal, he was sent on his way.
Josue said at that time, it was like Kristina was no longer Kristina.
He was distraught over where they’d ended up and saddened that nobody, including himself, seemed to be able to help Kristina with her mental health struggles.
One weekend, she went out of town and didn’t get anyone to watch Piper at her apartment.
When Josue confronted her about it, she implied to him that Piper didn’t matter to her.
“That’s when it really hurt — that’s when the knife twisted,” Josue said.
Mexico
Josue began divorce proceedings, despite feeling shame and guilt that things were ending.
But he felt that no amount of counseling could help.
Even as he was moving forward with the divorce, she would still pick on him, he said, but it seemed that much of it had to do with the other man who had now become intimately involved with her.
She came into Josue’s workplace one day and began verbally accosting him, Josue said. All the while, Kristina’s friend stood behind her, giggling and watching Josue’s reaction, almost as if he was a puppeteer watching the crowd.
Eventually, in February this year, he learned that Kristina and the man were moving to Nogales, Mexico.
“Why? Why would you go to Mexico with this guy? It makes no sense,” Josue said.
But, being in the middle of a divorce, Josue washed his hands of the situation. He knew there was sex and marijuana involved, but he wasn’t sure how long. He knew Kristina’s family had talked to her and he knew they disapproved of her friend.
“Doug (Sapp) knew instantly,” Josue said. “He was really great about that — he didn’t trust him from the start.”
All the while, Josue said he was learning how to make himself a better person.
He received advice from his divorce lawyer and a friend at work. He hired a professional counselor and began reading the Bible.
And then, in early May this year, Barbara Sapp told him that Kristina was dead.
Josue said he didn’t react at first. He didn’t really know what to do.
“But at the same time, I felt this stabbing pain, deep in my heart — a deep stab and it didn’t go away.”
He told his mother and she cried many tears, he said.
He immediately knew, in his mind, what happened to Kristina.
“I knew he did it,” he said of the alleged killer. “As soon as I found out she died, I knew he did it. I knew he killed her.”
Slowly, over the coming months, the story began to unfold as he learned more and more from the Sapp family as the investigation unfolded.
Barbara Sapp said she reached out to Josue, letting him know that she understood now that the man who allegedly killer her daughter was manipulating her and pulling strings that pulled the two apart.
Currently, the FBI and Mexican prosecutors are investigating Kristina’s death. Her body was found in a culvert down the street from her Nogales, Mexico,apartment. She’d been strangled to death, Barbara Sapp was told.
Even as much as he suspected the worst could happen, he was still shocked at the details, Josue said.
The Sapps recently traveled to the border to retrieve Kristina’s body and complete an interment.
The family announced a celebration of Kristina’s life will take place 1 p.m., Oct. 9, at Life Church in Walla Walla.
After Kristina
Josue said he’s wanted to move on, but how could he?
His first love, his first romance, ended in darkness.
And yet, from time to time, good memories have made their way back to him.
Josue and Piper now live on Josue’s family farm and Piper has all the room to run in open fields, and Josue has time to be with family and meditate. Sometimes, he ruminates on life itself, sometimes on Kristina, sometimes on nothing in particular.
He picked up multiple books and began to digest everything he could from experts on love and relationships. What he found, Josue said, is that real love is rare.
In this day and age, Josue has come to believe that relationships that are good and healthy are almost a myth. He said he worries about the promiscuity he sees in younger people and its real-world application of sex, cheating and broken relationships.
It all seems too much, he said. How’s a young person supposed to find real love? He wondered.
“Love’s not real,” he said, looking around at the structures of downtown Walla Walla. “Not here.”
Still, Josue said, the memories of love linger. He said he has dreams of Kristina.
“And they’re good dreams,” he said with a smile for the first time. “We’re doing good things, sometimes, like maybe dancing or something.”
In one of the dreams, he almost felt like his wife was reaching out to him, kindly and apologetically.
Chavez’s family told him that maybe it really was Kristina, sending him one final message of love from beyond the grave.
In those dreams, Josue said, Kristina is alive and well and smiling, with the sting of her final year of life seemingly gone.