Two long-timers at the the Blue Mountain Humane Society have found their "furever" homes.
Red and Rosemary, covered in a story in the Union-Bulletin on Monday, were adopted, according to Arianna Wildflower, BMHS marketing and public relations coordinator. Red was picked up Saturday by a College Place couple who had their eye on him for about a week, and Rosemary was renamed Rosie by a Walla Walla woman who adopted her Tuesday.
Red, a one-eyed, 5-year-old, owner-surrendered pitbull, has hoped for his “furever” home since arriving Aug. 29. He had been at the Pasadena Animal Shelter in Texas since January.
Texas native Rosemary was one of 25 dogs flown Oct. 3 from Oklahoma and Texas flood areas. She is a 2-year-old Boxer mix and the only remaining dog from the flight.