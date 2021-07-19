Multiple fires continue to burn in the Umatilla National Forest on Monday, July 19, amidst constant dry and hot conditions.
Extreme fire danger remains in the region as low moisture levels and high winds challenging containment efforts in the area.
Green Ridge Fire
By Monday, July 19, the Green Ridge Fire about 30 miles east of Walla Walla had burned 1,569 acres. The wildfire is 15% contained. Crews are working on preventing the fire's spread to the northwest region.
There are 294 total personnel fighting the fire. Resources on the scene include seven crews, one helicopter, five engines, one dozer, four water tenders and four masticators.
The Columbia County Sheriff issued a Level 1 Evacuation Notice, meaning be ready for potential evacuation, for the area north of the fire.
The sheriff's office recommends residents regularly monitor emergency services websites and local media outlets for information about evacuation updates.
More information on the Green Ridge Fire can be found at inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/7628.
Elbow Creek Fire
The Elbow Creek Fire, which began Thursday, July 15 about 31 miles southeast of Walla Walla, had burned 16,432 acres and was about 10% contained on Monday, July 19. Crews are managing the north side lines of the fire perimeter successfully while growth is occurring on the southeast side due to winds pushing the fire through the canyons.
There are 343 total personnel fighting the fire. Resources on the scene include eight hand crews, 24 engines, three dozers and one helicopter. The Oregon Department of Forestry's Incident Management Team arrived at the scene to provide additional firefighting resources.
A red flag warning is in effect throughout the general area due to the potential for abundant lightning throughout the week challenging fire suppression.
Level 2 and 3 evacuation notifications by the Wallowa County Sheriff’s Office remain unchanged. Additional information regarding evacuations is available on the Wallowa County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.
Lick Creek Fire
The Lick Creek Fire in Asotin County had burned 71,512 acres and was 40% contained by Monday, July 19.
The fire perimeter to the north and east are contained and in patrol status. The southeast of the fire picked up due to wind, and wind in the southwest line of fire created spot fires that night crews were able to contain.
There are 476 total personnel fighting the fire. Resources on the scene include ten crews, 34 engines, five dozers, 22 water tenders and one masticator.
Crews will be on a red flag warning starting during the afternoon on Monday, July 19 until the morning on Wednesday, July 21 due to potential lighting and thunderstorms.
Evacuation zones, fire perimeter maps and more information on the Lick Creek Fire can be found at inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/7615.
Other fires and closures
The Snake River Complex Fire is burning 107,200 acres and is 44% contained.
The Chuweah Creek Fire is burning 35,591 acres and is 35% contained.
Washington Smoke Information has reported “Good” air quality for the city of Walla Walla.
The Umatilla National Forest land closure implemented on Friday, July 16, remains in place due to extreme fire danger.