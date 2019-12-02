Warmer weather expected this month

It might look more like Christmas outside today than it will later this month, if forecasts from the Climate Prediction Center issued this week come to pass.
The outlook for December from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration calls for above-normal temperatures and above-normal precipitation in the Walla Walla Valley.
Normal highs for Walla Walla fall from 42 degrees at the start of December to 38 degrees at the end of December. Normal lows fall from 31 degrees to 28 degrees. The 30-year normal precipitation is 2.47 inches.
November, however, averaged colder-than-normal temperatures in Walla Walla, according to preliminary data received by NOAA’s National Weather Service in Pendleton.
The average temperature was 38.5 degrees, which was 3.3 degrees below normal. High temperatures averaged 46.3 degrees, which was 2.2 degrees below normal. The highest was 62 degrees on Nov. 17.
Low temperatures averaged 30.8 degrees, which was 4.4 degrees below normal. The lowest was 17 degrees, on the day after Thanksgiving.
November had 18 days with a low temperature below 32 degrees and one day when the high temperature stayed below 32 degrees.
Precipitation totaled 0.57 inches during the month, which was 2.30 inches below normal. Measurable precipitation — at least 0.01 inch — was received on eight days, with the heaviest, 0.14 inches, reported on the 19th.
Precipitation this year has reached 14.38 inches, which is 4 inches below normal. Since October, the water-year precipitation at Walla Walla has been 1.62 inches, which is 2.93 inches below normal.
The highest wind gust was 28 mph, which occurred on Nov. 19.