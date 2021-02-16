The weather in the Valley is warming up, and at least 4 inches of snow melted in Walla Walla before nightfall Tuesday, but severe winter conditions continued to keep roads and recreation areas in the Blue Mountains closed.
Bluewood ski resort reported 20 inches of fresh snow overnight and snow still coming down on Tuesday morning. Another 12-14 inches of snow were expected Tuesday night.
For safety reasons, Bluewood will be closed on Wednesday due to avalanche danger and snow load on trees, the resort announced Tuesday evening on social media
"Bluewood crews are on the mountain now to assess conditions and take mitigation steps," staff posted.
They're asking people to stay away from the mountain until further notice, "both for your safety and to allow crews and equipment space to work. No uphill travel of any kind is allowed at this point."
Lift tickets purchased online can be rescheduled by calling guest services at 509-382-4725 (press 5 for admin). More information is available at bluewood.com.
In Oregon, the state Department of Transportation reported Tuesday evening that Highway 204 from Weston to Elgin, also known as the Tollgate Highway, remains closed due to severe winter weather conditions, high winds and drifting snow.
Crews are actively working to clear the snow. Weather forecasts call for continued snow in the Blue Mountains. The Alpine Outpost, a store and restaurant near the top of Weston Mountain in Tollgate, reported this morning online that they'd had 2 more feet of snow overnight and it was still snowing.
Authorities advise drivers to avoid the highway until conditions improve.
“There is currently very little to no parking in snow parks adjacent to Highway 204, and visitors should expect deep snow in the parking areas off the highway,” said Transportation District 13 Manager Ace Clark.
Once the route is open, drivers can expect narrow lanes, limited shoulder space and up to 10-foot-high snow banks adjacent to some highway sections, the release stated.
A chance of snow and patchy, freezing fog was expected in Walla Walla on Wednesday and Thursday, with the possibility of rain on Friday. Temperatures were expected to reach 43 degrees by Friday, according to the National Weather Service.