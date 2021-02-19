Snowplow crews in Walla Walla, clearing snow from main arterial and residential routes in the city limits for almost a week now, halted operations Thursday because of weather, the city announced.
The city said Thursday was expected to bring cooler temperatures with possible freezing fog and light snow, putting a pause on plowing.
“Plowing isn’t possible when temperatures are this cold, but crews are on the streets checking for slick spots and applying anti-ice compound,” according to a city update.
Thursday evening's snowfall was not enough to require new plowing, so the overnight crews got a night off for the first time in a week, the city announced Friday.
Warmer weather is predicted to hit the area Friday afternoon and is expected to continue through the weekend. Snowplow crews will continue operations when the weather warms.
Crews will look for slushy areas that need to be cleared. They also will push the berms closer to the curb in residential areas and elsewhere.
The National Weather Service predicts a high of 42 degrees Friday, 44 degrees Saturday and 49 degrees Sunday.
City staff anticipates warmer weather could cause flooding as the snow melts on local streets, so crews will uncover storm drains, the city said.
Residents unable to clear sidewalks or snow piles can call a member of Catholic Charities Volunteer Chore Services at 509-529-9062 or a member from Boy Scouts of America at 509-522-3097 for help.