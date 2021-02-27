TOLLGATE — A surge of snow caused dangerous driving conditions Friday and Saturday on Highway 204 in Eastern Oregon.
The highway between Weston and Elgin was closed for part of Friday to all traffic.
So much snow had saturated the area by Saturday that commercial trucks were still prohibited from using the highway, although passenger cars and trucks were allowed to travel with extreme caution, the Oregon Department of Transportation announced Saturday.
Some areas early Saturday were only single-lane because road crews couldn't shovel snow fast enough to keep two lanes open.
“There is currently very little to no parking in snow parks adjacent to (Highway) 204, and visitors should expect deep snow in the parking areas off the highway,” said ODOT District 13 Manager Ace Clark in a release Saturday morning.
According to the ODOT website tripcheck.com, there was more than 12 feet of snow in the area Saturday.
Clark and other staff said travelers should keep their eyes on the website for updates on the highway.