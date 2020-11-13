Highway 204 between Weston Mountain and Elgin, Oregon, is closed to most traffic because of severe winter weather that landed Friday morning.
According to the Oregon Department of Transporation's Tripcheck website, the road was closed in both directions as of about 7:30 a.m. Friday.
Local traffic was being permitted in and out of the area, but trucks looking to get over the Blue Mountains were likely stuck without an option as Interstate 84 between La Grande and Pendleton was also closed because of increasing snow and ice.
ODOT spokesperson Tom Strandberg said there was no estimation as to when the route would reopen.
Strandberg said the department was worried about trees falling because of high wind and heavy snowfall, but he had not heard of any trees on the roadway yet.
He encourage travelers to continue checking Tripcheck throughout the day.
In the meantime, the weather is not going to let up anytime soon. According to the National Weather Service in Pendleton, Tollgate is expected to see up to 18 inches of snow through Saturday morning.
Sunday marks the end of Oregon's latest elk hunting season and the Tollgate road is a popular route into elk hunting areas.