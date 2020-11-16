Another blast of strong winds in the Walla Walla area is due Monday night and is expected blow through Tuesday afternoon.
The National Weather Service issued a wind advisory to be in effect from 10 p.m. Monday through 4 p.m. Tuesday.
South winds are expected to 20 to 35 mph, with gusts up to 45 mph, in the Blue Mountains foothills areas of Washington and Oregon.
The strongest winds are expected late morning to midafternoon Tuesday east and south of Walla Walla to Pendleton. the Weather Service said.
"Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result," the Weather Service said in a release.
Winds may also blow around unsecured objects, and motorists are advised to use caution, especially when driving tall vehicles.